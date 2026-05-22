Pre-Market
TIGR

Pre-Market Most Active for May 22, 2026 : TIGR, FUTU, NIO, RGTZ, QBTS, TSLL, NOK, TQQQ, IONZ, IONQ, INFQ, SMR

May 22, 2026 — 08:29 am EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 123.76 to 29,481.03. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 152,987,924 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) is -2.24 at $3.60, with 23,945,429 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TIGR is in the "buy range".

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is -48.06 at $75.80, with 13,326,359 shares traded.FUTU is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/28/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2026.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.33 at $5.27, with 8,880,781 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 77.5% of the target price of $6.8.

Defiance Daily Target 2x Short RGTI ETF (RGTZ) is -0.34 at $4.45, with 8,845,041 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is +0.55 at $26.29, with 6,785,682 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QBTS is in the "buy range".

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X ETF (TSLL) is +0.17 at $14.89, with 4,141,214 shares traded. This represents a 68.06% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.43 at $14.61, with 3,956,196 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.84 at $77.79, with 3,559,015 shares traded. This represents a 139.87% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Defiance Daily Target 2x Short IONQ ETF (IONZ) is +0.13 at $3.01, with 3,232,046 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is -1.3014 at $57.59, with 2,965,451 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IONQ is in the "buy range".

Infleqtion, Inc. (INFQ) is +1.19 at $15.89, with 2,737,251 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for INFQ is in the "strong buy range".

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is -0.025 at $11.31, with 2,578,065 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 59.5% of the target price of $19.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

TIGR
FUTU
NIO
RGTZ
QBTS
TSLL
NOK
TQQQ
IONZ
IONQ
INFQ
SM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.