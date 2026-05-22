Pre-Market Most Active for May 22, 2026 : TIGR, FUTU, NIO, RGTZ, QBTS, TSLL, NOK, TQQQ, IONZ, IONQ, INFQ, SMR

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 123.76 to 29,481.03. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 152,987,924 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) is -2.24 at $3.60, with 23,945,429 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TIGR is in the "buy range".



Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is -48.06 at $75.80, with 13,326,359 shares traded.FUTU is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/28/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2026.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.33 at $5.27, with 8,880,781 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 77.5% of the target price of $6.8.



Defiance Daily Target 2x Short RGTI ETF (RGTZ) is -0.34 at $4.45, with 8,845,041 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is +0.55 at $26.29, with 6,785,682 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QBTS is in the "buy range".



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X ETF (TSLL) is +0.17 at $14.89, with 4,141,214 shares traded. This represents a 68.06% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.43 at $14.61, with 3,956,196 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.84 at $77.79, with 3,559,015 shares traded. This represents a 139.87% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Defiance Daily Target 2x Short IONQ ETF (IONZ) is +0.13 at $3.01, with 3,232,046 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is -1.3014 at $57.59, with 2,965,451 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IONQ is in the "buy range".



Infleqtion, Inc. (INFQ) is +1.19 at $15.89, with 2,737,251 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for INFQ is in the "strong buy range".



NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is -0.025 at $11.31, with 2,578,065 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 59.5% of the target price of $19.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.