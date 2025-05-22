Pre-Market Most Active for May 22, 2025 : QBTS, BBAI, HIMS, NEE, T, GLW

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -29.56 to 21,050.8. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 169,356,894 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is -0.27 at $15.09, with 6,258,597 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QBTS is in the "buy range".



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is -0.03 at $3.69, with 2,206,111 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 73.8% of the target price of $5.



Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) is -5.85 at $52.15, with 1,927,423 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.17. HIMS's current last sale is 130.38% of the target price of $40.



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) is -2.84 at $68.70, with 1,910,949 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NEE is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.03 at $27.44, with 1,546,797 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



Corning Incorporated (GLW) is -0.18 at $48.00, with 1,407,527 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GLW is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.