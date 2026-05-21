Pre-Market Most Active for May 21, 2026 : IONZ, TSLL, NIO, NVDA, QBTS, INFQ, IONQ, INTC, TQQQ, RKLZ, STLA, TE

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -169.33 to 29,128.37. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 214,717,171 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Defiance Daily Target 2x Short IONQ ETF (IONZ) is -0.4 at $3.44, with 9,355,300 shares traded. This represents a 8.69% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X ETF (TSLL) is +0.3095 at $14.98, with 8,357,684 shares traded. This represents a 69.07% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.3 at $5.89, with 8,174,724 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 87.91% of the target price of $6.7.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.595 at $222.88, with 7,968,756 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is +2.89 at $22.19, with 7,935,664 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QBTS is in the "buy range".



Infleqtion, Inc. (INFQ) is +2.5 at $13.68, with 6,683,220 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for INFQ is in the "strong buy range".



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +2.8124 at $55.28, with 4,959,613 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IONQ is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -3.57 at $115.39, with 4,746,855 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.1. INTC's current last sale is 144.24% of the target price of $80.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -1.1265 at $75.38, with 4,660,030 shares traded. This represents a 132.45% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Defiance Daily Target 2x Short RKLB ETF (RKLZ) is +0.28 at $2.53, with 4,057,474 shares traded. This represents a 22.22% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Stellantis N.V. (STLA) is -0.42 at $7.11, with 3,588,725 shares traded. STLA's current last sale is 87.24% of the target price of $8.15.



T1 Energy Inc. (TE) is +0.25 at $8.95, with 2,961,278 shares traded. TE's current last sale is 105.29% of the target price of $8.5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.