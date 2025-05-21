Pre-Market Most Active for May 21, 2025 : QBTS, GCL, TSLL, SQQQ, RILY, UNH, TQQQ, TLT, MIR, XPEV, BBAI, NIO

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -131.7 to 21,235.67. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 157,781,875 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is +1.5199 at $18.08, with 23,537,941 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



GCL Global Holdings Ltd (GCL) is +0.67 at $2.83, with 15,670,435 shares traded.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.12 at $15.02, with 9,949,901 shares traded. This represents a 138.79% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.38 at $23.97, with 6,568,307 shares traded. This represents a 3.05% increase from its 52 Week Low.



B. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILY) is +0.33 at $3.60, with 4,663,617 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for RILY is 8.973907; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) is -13.6901 at $307.89, with 4,168,168 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UNH is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -1.161 at $69.73, with 3,226,256 shares traded. This represents a 99.23% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is -0.69 at $84.74, with 2,838,271 shares traded. This represents a -.11% decrease from its 52 Week Low.



Mirion Technologies, Inc. (MIR) is +0.01 at $17.45, with 1,427,415 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MIR is in the "strong buy range".



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +1.21 at $20.90, with 1,092,910 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: XPeng Reveals Innovative Products with Future Prospects



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is -0.0103 at $3.54, with 1,086,002 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 70.79% of the target price of $5.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.0397 at $4.00, with 1,050,849 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 88.88% of the target price of $4.5.

