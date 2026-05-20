Pre-Market Most Active for May 20, 2026 : MWC, CCL, NOK, INTC, TSLL, NVDA, TQQQ, SQQQ, NIO, GCTS, RDW, TGT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 215.73 to 29,034.57. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 124,421,197 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Micware Co., Ltd. (MWC) is +2.4298 at $7.15, with 7,498,080 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Carnival Corporation Ltd. (CCL) is +0.23 at $24.12, with 6,589,443 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CCL is in the "buy range".



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.3102 at $13.98, with 6,543,415 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +5.472 at $116.27, with 5,287,864 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.1. INTC's current last sale is 145.34% of the target price of $80.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X ETF (TSLL) is +0.3 at $14.09, with 4,521,193 shares traded. This represents a 59.03% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +3.6301 at $224.24, with 3,813,557 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Intel Plans Mobileye Public Listing – Report



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.69 at $74.62, with 3,770,440 shares traded. This represents a 130.1% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -1.0199 at $43.35, with 3,029,302 shares traded. This represents a 6.56% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.01 at $5.73, with 1,676,316 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/21/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.24 per share, which represents a -45 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. (GCTS) is +0.3713 at $3.17, with 1,337,350 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Redwire Corporation (RDW) is +0.2387 at $14.15, with 1,124,639 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RDW is in the "buy range".



Target Corporation (TGT) is +2.27 at $129.51, with 969,078 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.41. Smarter Analyst Reports: Target Gains 10% on Outstanding Q4 Results & Positive Outlook

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.