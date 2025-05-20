Pre-Market Most Active for May 20, 2025 : QBTS, TSLL, SQQQ, NVDA, AUR, TQQQ, TSLA, BBAI, NIO, UNH, IONQ, OKLO

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -75.22 to 21,371.83. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 128,428,033 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is +2.7 at $15.85, with 15,226,096 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.34 at $15.08, with 12,184,235 shares traded. This represents a 139.75% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.23 at $23.57, with 4,291,360 shares traded. This represents a 1.33% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.79 at $134.78, with 3,055,706 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Aurora Innovation, Inc. (AUR) is unchanged at $6.28, with 2,938,474 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for AUR is 7.788203; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.7 at $70.94, with 2,740,938 shares traded. This represents a 102.69% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +3.93 at $346.02, with 2,343,907 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 115.34% of the target price of $300.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.0699 at $3.79, with 1,746,289 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 75.8% of the target price of $5.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.04 at $4.00, with 1,692,409 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 88.89% of the target price of $4.5.



UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) is +7.99 at $323.88, with 1,601,528 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UNH is in the "buy range".



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +1.41 at $36.50, with 1,084,313 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IONQ is in the "buy range".



Oklo Inc. (OKLO) is +1.19 at $40.92, with 909,885 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for OKLO is in the "buy range".

