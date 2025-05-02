Pre-Market Most Active for May 2, 2025 : KIDZ, TSLL, SQQQ, AMCR, NVDA, TQQQ, PFE, WMT, AMZN, XYZ, BBAI, FUBO

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 143.49 to 19,930.2. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 84,988,742 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Classover Holdings, Inc. (KIDZ) is +2.85 at $8.21, with 16,555,765 shares traded.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.0899 at $10.19, with 8,105,856 shares traded. This represents a 62% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.29 at $29.72, with 5,226,409 shares traded. This represents a 13.37% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Amcor plc (AMCR) is +0.18 at $9.26, with 4,952,966 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMCR is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +1 at $112.61, with 4,015,663 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.6 at $57.37, with 3,476,263 shares traded. This represents a 63.91% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.24 at $24.17, with 3,414,669 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.95. PFE's current last sale is 86.32% of the target price of $28.



Walmart Inc. (WMT) is +0.41 at $97.82, with 2,492,991 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WMT is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.73 at $189.47, with 2,201,145 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Block, Inc. (XYZ) is -12.98 at $45.50, with 2,036,982 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XYZ is in the "buy range".



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is -0.1998 at $3.14, with 1,628,059 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 52.34% of the target price of $6.



fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) is -0.18 at $2.75, with 1,404,266 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Friday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Market Opens

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.