Pre-Market Most Active for May 19, 2026 : NOK, NOW, TE, RDW, ONTO, GCTS

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -149.3 to 28,845.07. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 73,240,227 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.38 at $13.36, with 5,011,375 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".



ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) is +5.56 at $108.98, with 2,188,906 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.76. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOW is in the "buy range".



T1 Energy Inc. (TE) is +0.06 at $7.06, with 1,980,168 shares traded. TE's current last sale is 83.06% of the target price of $8.5.



Redwire Corporation (RDW) is -0.09 at $13.87, with 1,757,117 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RDW is in the "buy range".



Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) is -8.88 at $245.65, with 1,619,357 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ONTO is in the "buy range".



GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. (GCTS) is -0.4097 at $2.17, with 1,418,559 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.