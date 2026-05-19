Pre-Market
NOK

Pre-Market Most Active for May 19, 2026 : NOK, NOW, TE, RDW, ONTO, GCTS

May 19, 2026 — 08:27 am EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -149.3 to 28,845.07. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 73,240,227 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.38 at $13.36, with 5,011,375 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".

ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) is +5.56 at $108.98, with 2,188,906 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.76. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOW is in the "buy range".

T1 Energy Inc. (TE) is +0.06 at $7.06, with 1,980,168 shares traded. TE's current last sale is 83.06% of the target price of $8.5.

Redwire Corporation (RDW) is -0.09 at $13.87, with 1,757,117 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RDW is in the "buy range".

Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) is -8.88 at $245.65, with 1,619,357 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ONTO is in the "buy range".

GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. (GCTS) is -0.4097 at $2.17, with 1,418,559 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
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Stocks mentioned

NOK
NOW
TE
RDW
ONTO
GCT

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