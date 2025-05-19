Pre-Market Most Active for May 19, 2025 : TSLL, SQQQ, NVDA, TQQQ, NVAX, TSLA, QBTS, UNH, JNJ, KVUE, BBAI, IONQ

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -314.44 to 21,113.5. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 181,751,637 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -1.18 at $14.24, with 26,180,383 shares traded. This represents a 126.39% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +1.08 at $24.46, with 12,027,307 shares traded. This represents a 4.98% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -3.77 at $131.63, with 9,091,650 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -3.2501 at $68.20, with 5,569,131 shares traded. This represents a 94.86% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) is +1.34 at $8.07, with 5,395,902 shares traded. NVAX's current last sale is 44.83% of the target price of $18.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -13.58 at $336.40, with 4,386,270 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 112.13% of the target price of $300.



D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is +0.22 at $12.47, with 3,458,207 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QBTS is in the "buy range".



UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) is +12.09 at $304.00, with 2,993,379 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UNH is in the "buy range".



Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is +0.33 at $151.66, with 1,693,626 shares traded. JNJ's current last sale is 89.74% of the target price of $169.



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is +0.02 at $24.20, with 1,475,388 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.28. KVUE's current last sale is 100.83% of the target price of $24.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is -0.1699 at $3.50, with 1,134,210 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 70% of the target price of $5.



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is -1.6804 at $33.31, with 953,065 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IONQ is in the "buy range".

