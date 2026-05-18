Pre-Market Most Active for May 18, 2026 : GCTS, TE, TSLL, INTC, SQQQ, TQQQ, NOK, NVDA, RDW, RKLZ, F, BMNR

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 75.68 to 29,200.88. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 117,909,397 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. (GCTS) is +0.3197 at $2.15, with 15,478,697 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GCTS is in the "strong buy range".



T1 Energy Inc. (TE) is +0.59 at $6.26, with 7,970,817 shares traded. TE's current last sale is 73.65% of the target price of $8.5.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X ETF (TSLL) is -0.27 at $14.79, with 7,583,290 shares traded. This represents a 66.93% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.3319 at $109.10, with 4,783,555 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.1. INTC's current last sale is 136.38% of the target price of $80.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.1 at $43.08, with 4,772,050 shares traded. This represents a 5.9% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.2 at $75.14, with 4,546,514 shares traded. This represents a 131.7% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.2095 at $14.16, with 4,532,251 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +2.88 at $228.20, with 4,385,856 shares traded.NVDA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/20/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.7 per share, which represents a 77 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Redwire Corporation (RDW) is +1.34 at $15.40, with 4,115,349 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RDW is in the "buy range".



Defiance Daily Target 2x Short RKLB ETF (RKLZ) is -0.21 at $2.44, with 3,345,897 shares traded. This represents a 3.83% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.82 at $14.22, with 2,287,078 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2027. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.42. F's current last sale is 109.38% of the target price of $13.



BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (BMNR) is -0.45 at $19.42, with 1,723,729 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BMNR is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.