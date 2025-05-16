Pre-Market
Pre-Market Most Active for May 16, 2025 : TSLL, INZY, NVDA, SQQQ, ACHR, CABA, TQQQ, NVO, SPCE, UNH, QBTS, NIO

May 16, 2025

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 57.92 to 21,393.74. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 272,014,558 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.43 at $15.25, with 15,512,189 shares traded. This represents a 142.45% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (INZY) is +2.535 at $3.96, with 12,207,022 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for INZY is 9.075607; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +1.96 at $136.79, with 5,195,471 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.23 at $23.42, with 4,015,092 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) is +0.8404 at $13.03, with 3,798,401 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ACHR is in the "buy range".

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (CABA) is +0.3298 at $2.14, with 3,529,051 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for CABA is 10.787991; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.79 at $71.37, with 2,912,146 shares traded. This represents a 103.91% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is -2.6241 at $63.53, with 2,035,242 shares traded. NVO's current last sale is 62.28% of the target price of $102.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is +0.4799 at $3.83, with 1,983,853 shares traded. SPCE's current last sale is 85.11% of the target price of $4.5.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) is +8.4808 at $282.83, with 1,544,371 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is +0.27 at $11.30, with 1,309,635 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QBTS is in the "buy range".

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.1 at $4.09, with 1,159,578 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 90.89% of the target price of $4.5.

