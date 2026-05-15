Pre-Market
NOK

Pre-Market Most Active for May 15, 2026 : NOK, RDW, FIG, NU, BABA, MICC

May 15, 2026 — 08:27 am EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -510.91 to 29,069.39. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 142,712,285 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.6204 at $13.84, with 7,652,485 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".

Redwire Corporation (RDW) is +0.3799 at $14.37, with 4,317,044 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RDW is in the "buy range".

Figma, Inc. (FIG) is +1.61 at $21.85, with 2,861,716 shares traded. FIG's current last sale is 56.75% of the target price of $38.5.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is -0.73 at $12.20, with 1,339,049 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NU is in the "buy range".

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -5.36 at $135.76, with 1,299,188 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".

The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. (MICC) is +1.69 at $16.71, with 1,280,915 shares traded. MICC's current last sale is 98.29% of the target price of $17.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Pre-Market
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
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Stocks mentioned

NOK
RDW
NU
BABA

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