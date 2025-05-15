Pre-Market Most Active for May 15, 2025 : TSLL, FL, NVDA, SQQQ, TSLA, TQQQ, CREV, BABA, UNH, WMT, MMM, BBAI

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -95.18 to 21,224.03. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 449,490,948 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.66 at $14.59, with 30,714,260 shares traded. This represents a 131.96% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) is +10.69 at $23.56, with 15,580,075 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -1.44 at $133.90, with 9,258,508 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.45 at $24.19, with 7,648,172 shares traded. This represents a 2.24% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -7.58 at $340.10, with 4,641,519 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 113.37% of the target price of $300.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -1.31 at $69.05, with 4,345,966 shares traded. This represents a 97.29% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Carbon Revolution Public Limited Company (CREV) is +0.84 at $3.88, with 4,267,386 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CREV is in the "strong buy range".



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -6.76 at $127.29, with 3,159,539 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Alibaba to Reorganize E-commerce Businesses to Boost Growth — Report



UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) is -22.59 at $285.42, with 2,194,944 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UNH is in the "buy range".



Walmart Inc. (WMT) is +0.38 at $97.21, with 1,981,678 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Walmart Enters Premier Beauty Collaboration with Space NK



3M Company (MMM) is -1.88 at $146.00, with 1,331,113 shares traded. MMM's current last sale is 96.37% of the target price of $151.5.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is -0.09 at $3.76, with 1,268,907 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 75.2% of the target price of $5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.