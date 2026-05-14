Pre-Market Most Active for May 14, 2026 : NOK, KLAR, NIO, RDW, BABA, SMR

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 72.73 to 29,439.67. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 98,033,185 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.837 at $15.55, with 9,071,824 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Klarna Group plc (KLAR) is +1.09 at $14.78, with 2,185,078 shares traded. KLAR's current last sale is 77.79% of the target price of $19.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.1399 at $6.40, with 1,446,692 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/21/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.24 per share, which represents a -45 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Redwire Corporation (RDW) is +0.56 at $12.02, with 1,268,496 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RDW is in the "buy range".



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -4.21 at $141.60, with 934,607 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is +0.03 at $11.99, with 929,291 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 63.11% of the target price of $19.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.