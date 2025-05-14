Pre-Market Most Active for May 14, 2025 : TSLL, SMCI, NVDA, SEPN, SQQQ, TSLA, BBAI, T, ALUR, OKLO, HIMS, KKR

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 70.03 to 21,267.73. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 293,301,957 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.8 at $14.91, with 31,489,817 shares traded. This represents a 137.04% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) is +6.86 at $45.75, with 12,498,286 shares traded. SMCI's current last sale is 122% of the target price of $37.5.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +3.88 at $133.81, with 11,766,275 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Septerna, Inc. (SEPN) is +4.39 at $11.12, with 11,625,929 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for SEPN is 16.832049; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.28 at $23.88, with 6,835,748 shares traded. This represents a -.04% decrease from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +9.28 at $343.35, with 5,772,551 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 114.45% of the target price of $300.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.4599 at $4.02, with 3,673,211 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 80.4% of the target price of $5.



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.1101 at $26.34, with 1,959,875 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Allurion Technologies, Inc. (ALUR) is +0.37 at $2.73, with 1,798,017 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ALUR is in the "buy range".



Oklo Inc. (OKLO) is +0.87 at $32.90, with 1,313,049 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for OKLO is in the "buy range".



Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) is +1.29 at $65.29, with 1,247,010 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.16. HIMS's current last sale is 167.41% of the target price of $39.



KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) is +2.9545 at $129.85, with 1,207,116 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KKR is in the "buy range".

