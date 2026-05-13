Pre-Market Most Active for May 13, 2026 : NOK, BABA, WOLF, BMNR, SMR, IONQ

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 68.15 to 29,132.95. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 120,512,146 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.65 at $13.82, with 5,636,515 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -2.3687 at $132.41, with 3,150,474 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Alibaba to Reorganize E-commerce Businesses to Boost Growth — Report



Wolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF) is +10.78 at $64.50, with 1,958,134 shares traded. WOLF's current last sale is 430% of the target price of $15.



BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (BMNR) is +0.02 at $21.69, with 1,267,014 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BMNR is in the "buy range".



NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is +0.16 at $12.16, with 1,049,519 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 64% of the target price of $19.



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +0.81 at $56.68, with 1,046,620 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IONQ is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.