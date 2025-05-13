Pre-Market
TSLL

Pre-Market Most Active for May 13, 2025 : TSLL, SQQQ, NVDA, JD, AAPL, TQQQ, UNH, NIO, PFE, QBTS, WOLF, NKE

May 13, 2025 — 08:29 am EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 53.92 to 20,922.07. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 103,657,934 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.11 at $12.98, with 14,470,589 shares traded. This represents a 106.36% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.08 at $25.24, with 5,724,492 shares traded. This represents a -.24% decrease from its 52 Week Low.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +1.09 at $124.09, with 5,197,467 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

JD.com, Inc. (JD) is +1.48 at $37.53, with 4,557,625 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for JD is in the "buy range".

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.01 at $210.78, with 3,941,178 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.65. AAPL's current last sale is 89.69% of the target price of $235.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.2901 at $66.40, with 3,799,293 shares traded. This represents a 89.71% increase from its 52 Week Low.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) is -34.95 at $343.80, with 2,450,421 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UNH is in the "buy range".

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.105 at $4.10, with 1,445,662 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 91% of the target price of $4.5.

Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.18 at $22.91, with 1,402,500 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 81.82% of the target price of $28.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is -0.2 at $10.52, with 1,307,340 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QBTS is in the "buy range".

Wolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF) is +0.06 at $3.40, with 1,040,106 shares traded. WOLF's current last sale is 48.57% of the target price of $7.

Nike, Inc. (NKE) is +0.12 at $62.70, with 875,152 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

TSLL
SQQQ
NVDA
JD
AAPL
TQQQ
UNH
NIO
PFE
QBTS
WOLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.