Pre-Market Most Active for May 13, 2025 : TSLL, SQQQ, NVDA, JD, AAPL, TQQQ, UNH, NIO, PFE, QBTS, WOLF, NKE

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 53.92 to 20,922.07. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 103,657,934 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.11 at $12.98, with 14,470,589 shares traded. This represents a 106.36% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.08 at $25.24, with 5,724,492 shares traded. This represents a -.24% decrease from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +1.09 at $124.09, with 5,197,467 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



JD.com, Inc. (JD) is +1.48 at $37.53, with 4,557,625 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for JD is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.01 at $210.78, with 3,941,178 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.65. AAPL's current last sale is 89.69% of the target price of $235.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.2901 at $66.40, with 3,799,293 shares traded. This represents a 89.71% increase from its 52 Week Low.



UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) is -34.95 at $343.80, with 2,450,421 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UNH is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.105 at $4.10, with 1,445,662 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 91% of the target price of $4.5.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.18 at $22.91, with 1,402,500 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 81.82% of the target price of $28.



D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is -0.2 at $10.52, with 1,307,340 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QBTS is in the "buy range".



Wolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF) is +0.06 at $3.40, with 1,040,106 shares traded. WOLF's current last sale is 48.57% of the target price of $7.



Nike, Inc. (NKE) is +0.12 at $62.70, with 875,152 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.