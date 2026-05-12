Pre-Market Most Active for May 12, 2026 : CNCK, IONZ, TSLL, QBTS, WEN, TE, IREN, INTC, NOK, IONQ, HIMS, VG

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -234.48 to 29,086.18. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 151,891,039 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Coincheck Group N.V. (CNCK) is +0.82 at $2.57, with 24,757,023 shares traded. CNCK's current last sale is 95.19% of the target price of $2.7.



Defiance Daily Target 2x Short IONQ ETF (IONZ) is +0.0393 at $3.55, with 10,253,833 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X ETF (TSLL) is -0.5049 at $16.33, with 6,704,137 shares traded. This represents a 84.31% increase from its 52 Week Low.



D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is -1.56 at $22.47, with 6,136,065 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QBTS is in the "buy range".



Wendy's Company (The) (WEN) is +1.18 at $7.94, with 5,572,674 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.15. WEN's current last sale is 99.25% of the target price of $8.



T1 Energy Inc. (TE) is +0.2697 at $6.31, with 5,360,122 shares traded. TE's current last sale is 74.23% of the target price of $8.5.



IREN Limited (IREN) is -0.41 at $54.74, with 5,106,434 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IREN is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -6.24 at $123.20, with 4,991,681 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.1. INTC's current last sale is 154% of the target price of $80.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.4197 at $13.50, with 4,273,502 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +0.06 at $56.95, with 4,156,946 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IONQ is in the "buy range".



Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) is -4.4 at $24.74, with 2,097,764 shares traded. HIMS's current last sale is 97.98% of the target price of $25.25.



Venture Global, Inc. (VG) is +1.23 at $12.85, with 1,547,048 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.42. VG's current last sale is 80.31% of the target price of $16.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.