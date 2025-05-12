Pre-Market Most Active for May 12, 2025 : TSLL, CTMX, SQQQ, TQQQ, NVDA, TSLA, QBTS, NIO, PFE, F, HIMS, BBAI

Pre-Market
May 12, 2025 — 08:29 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 759.45 to 20,820.9. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 242,440,889 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +1.9 at $13.24, with 37,163,540 shares traded. This represents a 110.49% increase from its 52 Week Low.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX) is +1.2816 at $2.21, with 31,487,779 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CTMX is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -3.53 at $25.27, with 20,958,399 shares traded. This represents a -3.6% decrease from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +7.2503 at $66.22, with 13,769,326 shares traded. This represents a 89.2% increase from its 52 Week Low.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +5.32 at $121.97, with 11,302,330 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +25.15 at $323.41, with 7,139,983 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 107.8% of the target price of $300.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is +0.7101 at $11.80, with 3,718,999 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QBTS is in the "buy range".

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.24 at $4.21, with 3,381,897 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 93.56% of the target price of $4.5.

Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.48 at $21.80, with 2,024,471 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 77.86% of the target price of $28.

Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.3499 at $10.63, with 1,901,249 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.32. F's current last sale is 118.11% of the target price of $9.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) is +4.2405 at $56.20, with 1,811,968 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.16. HIMS's current last sale is 144.1% of the target price of $39.

BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.18 at $3.34, with 1,670,809 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 66.8% of the target price of $5.

