Pre-Market
NOK

Pre-Market Most Active for May 11, 2026 : NOK, CRCL, RKT, HIMS, SMR, NIO

May 11, 2026 — 08:27 am EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -40.56 to 29,194.43. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 161,269,411 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.27 at $13.09, with 6,532,196 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (CRCL) is +2.33 at $116.00, with 4,398,489 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.19. CRCL's current last sale is 96.67% of the target price of $120.

Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) is -0.13 at $15.56, with 1,901,325 shares traded. RKT's current last sale is 77.8% of the target price of $20.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) is +1.19 at $29.46, with 1,383,845 shares traded. HIMS's current last sale is 116.67% of the target price of $25.25.

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is -0.259 at $12.29, with 1,097,164 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 63.03% of the target price of $19.5.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.03 at $5.88, with 1,045,307 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 87.76% of the target price of $6.7.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Pre-Market
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
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Stocks mentioned

NOK
CRCL
RKT
HIMS
SMR
NI

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