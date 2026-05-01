Pre-Market Most Active for May 1, 2026 : ESPR, SST, RBLX, TQQQ, TSLL, NOK, NVDA, IBIT, AAPL, SGOV, NIO, NVO

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 16.74 to 27,468.86. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 92,225,540 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) is +1.14 at $3.14, with 28,329,993 shares traded.ESPR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/7/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.04 per share, which represents a -21 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



System1, Inc. (SST) is +0.67 at $3.91, with 4,511,695 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SST is in the "strong buy range".



Roblox Corporation (RBLX) is -13.2498 at $42.01, with 2,720,545 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RBLX is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.26 at $63.80, with 2,525,574 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X ETF (TSLL) is +0.15 at $12.62, with 2,436,324 shares traded. This represents a 42.44% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.3877 at $13.30, with 1,925,486 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +1.4859 at $201.06, with 1,740,168 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is +0.78 at $44.10, with 1,673,068 shares traded. This represents a 24.93% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +9.59 at $280.94, with 1,650,965 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.75. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is +0.0379 at $100.41, with 1,095,233 shares traded. This represents a .14% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.12 at $6.27, with 991,266 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 93.58% of the target price of $6.7.



Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is +1.08 at $43.30, with 930,223 shares traded.NVO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/6/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.87 per share, which represents a 92 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.