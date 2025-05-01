Pre-Market Most Active for May 1, 2025 : TSLL, NVDA, SQQQ, TQQQ, ETWO, ZCAR, TSLA, NVO, HLN, NIO, BBAI, F

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 307.49 to 19,878.51. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 87,953,749 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.1 at $10.35, with 13,384,048 shares traded. This represents a 64.55% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +4.996 at $113.92, with 6,146,944 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -1.59 at $29.47, with 5,369,532 shares traded. This represents a 12.42% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +2.89 at $57.77, with 4,995,003 shares traded. This represents a 65.06% increase from its 52 Week Low.



E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (ETWO) is +0.47 at $2.44, with 4,353,376 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (ZCAR) is +3.9 at $7.97, with 3,942,810 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +1.5518 at $283.71, with 2,603,347 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 94.57% of the target price of $300.



Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is +2.56 at $69.01, with 1,107,632 shares traded.NVO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/7/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.91 per share, which represents a 83 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Haleon plc (HLN) is +0.25 at $10.40, with 1,080,232 shares traded.HLN is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/7/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2025.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.06 at $4.11, with 1,003,665 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 91.33% of the target price of $4.5.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.19 at $3.60, with 957,596 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 60% of the target price of $6.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.0801 at $10.09, with 713,184 shares traded.F is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/5/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0 per share, which represents a 49 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

