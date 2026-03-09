Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 9, 2026 : HIMZ, HIMS, TQQQ, SQQQ, TSLL, IBIT, NVDA, NOK, NIO, AEG, NVO, OXY

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -286.28 to 24,356.73. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 395,267,475 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HIMS ETF (HIMZ) is +1.1106 at $2.23, with 31,270,840 shares traded. This represents a 152.22% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) is +7.57 at $23.31, with 12,880,873 shares traded. HIMS's current last sale is 119.54% of the target price of $19.5.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -1.2106 at $46.33, with 12,109,311 shares traded. This represents a 164.74% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +1.89 at $75.35, with 6,713,537 shares traded. This represents a 22.08% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X ETF (TSLL) is -0.4193 at $13.79, with 5,208,757 shares traded. This represents a 119.25% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is +0.04 at $38.64, with 3,601,468 shares traded. This represents a 9.46% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -1.32 at $176.50, with 3,117,155 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.67. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.12 at $7.62, with 1,336,377 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 105.1% of the target price of $7.25.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.0293 at $4.81, with 1,195,425 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/10/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.05 per share, which represents a -47 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Aegon Ltd. (AEG) is -0.11 at $6.94, with 1,178,753 shares traded. AEG's current last sale is 80.7% of the target price of $8.6.



Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is +0.22 at $38.80, with 1,017,933 shares traded. NVO's current last sale is 86.22% of the target price of $45.



Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is +0.76 at $54.95, with 954,966 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.37. OXY's current last sale is 102.71% of the target price of $53.5.

