Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 7, 2025 : WBA, TSLL, NVDA, LUNR, IBIT, TQQQ, HPE, BBAI, HAL, BSX, BABA, NIO

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 70.5 to 20,123.13. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 111,503,395 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) is +0.69 at $11.29, with 8,690,704 shares traded. WBA's current last sale is 102.64% of the target price of $11.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.34 at $10.41, with 8,263,176 shares traded. This represents a 110.73% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +1.1116 at $111.68, with 5,003,578 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.87. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Intuitive Machines, Inc. (LUNR) is -4.04 at $7.22, with 4,490,824 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LUNR is in the "buy range".



iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is +0.1 at $50.74, with 3,955,660 shares traded. This represents a 79.74% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.31 at $66.35, with 3,627,465 shares traded. This represents a 35.96% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is -3.11 at $14.85, with 3,165,625 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HPE is in the "buy range".



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is -0.6 at $3.60, with 2,109,523 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BBAI is in the "buy range".



Halliburton Company (HAL) is +0.15 at $24.60, with 1,832,159 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HAL is in the "buy range".



Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is +0.1 at $100.90, with 1,525,452 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.67. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BSX is in the "buy range".



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +2.94 at $142.89, with 1,355,218 shares traded. BABA's current last sale is 96.22% of the target price of $148.5.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.05 at $4.29, with 1,341,693 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/11/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.42 per share, which represents a -45 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.