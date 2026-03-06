Pre-Market
RF

Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 6, 2026 : RF, OXY, NIO, VG, BBAI, NOK

March 06, 2026 — 08:27 am EST

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -305.3 to 24,715.11. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 112,614,940 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) is -0.23 at $27.51, with 926,578 shares traded. RF's current last sale is 91.7% of the target price of $30.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is +1.42 at $54.66, with 899,791 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.36. OXY's current last sale is 106.14% of the target price of $51.5.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.01 at $4.73, with 776,882 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/10/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.05 per share, which represents a -47 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Venture Global, Inc. (VG) is +0.7353 at $13.02, with 761,008 shares traded. VG's current last sale is 118.32% of the target price of $11.

BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.02 at $4.06, with 747,191 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 81.2% of the target price of $5.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.04 at $7.81, with 711,231 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 107.72% of the target price of $7.25.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

RF
OXY
NIO
VG
BBAI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.