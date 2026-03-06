Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 6, 2026 : RF, OXY, NIO, VG, BBAI, NOK

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -305.3 to 24,715.11. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 112,614,940 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Regions Financial Corporation (RF) is -0.23 at $27.51, with 926,578 shares traded. RF's current last sale is 91.7% of the target price of $30.



Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is +1.42 at $54.66, with 899,791 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.36. OXY's current last sale is 106.14% of the target price of $51.5.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.01 at $4.73, with 776,882 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/10/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.05 per share, which represents a -47 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Venture Global, Inc. (VG) is +0.7353 at $13.02, with 761,008 shares traded. VG's current last sale is 118.32% of the target price of $11.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.02 at $4.06, with 747,191 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 81.2% of the target price of $5.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.04 at $7.81, with 711,231 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 107.72% of the target price of $7.25.

