News & Insights

Pre-Market
TSLL

Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 6, 2025 : TSLL, NVDA, IBIT, TQQQ, SHV, SQQQ, PCG, BABA, KO, NIO, F, HIMS

March 06, 2025 — 08:29 am EST

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -311.09 to 20,317.37. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 132,294,632 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.7 at $11.43, with 11,917,548 shares traded. This represents a 131.38% increase from its 52 Week Low.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -3.68 at $113.62, with 7,596,951 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.87. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is -0.24 at $51.20, with 5,117,664 shares traded. This represents a 81.37% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -3.58 at $68.43, with 4,830,525 shares traded. This represents a 40.23% increase from its 52 Week Low.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) is +0.01 at $110.15, with 4,760,255 shares traded. This represents a .22% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +1.65 at $34.16, with 4,350,900 shares traded. This represents a 30.31% increase from its 52 Week Low.

PG&E Corp (PCG) is -0.06 at $16.33, with 3,955,068 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PCG is in the "buy range".

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +2.37 at $143.40, with 2,103,924 shares traded. BABA's current last sale is 96.57% of the target price of $148.5.

Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is -0.12 at $69.96, with 1,949,874 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.79. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.02 at $4.37, with 1,216,606 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 89.18% of the target price of $4.9.

Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.16 at $9.49, with 921,131 shares traded. F's current last sale is 94.9% of the target price of $10.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) is -3.1906 at $37.70, with 872,184 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.16. HIMS's current last sale is 95.44% of the target price of $39.5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

TSLL
NVDA
IBIT
TQQQ
SHV
SQQQ
PCG
BABA
KO
NIO
F

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.