Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 6, 2025 : TSLL, NVDA, IBIT, TQQQ, SHV, SQQQ, PCG, BABA, KO, NIO, F, HIMS

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -311.09 to 20,317.37. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 132,294,632 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.7 at $11.43, with 11,917,548 shares traded. This represents a 131.38% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -3.68 at $113.62, with 7,596,951 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.87. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is -0.24 at $51.20, with 5,117,664 shares traded. This represents a 81.37% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -3.58 at $68.43, with 4,830,525 shares traded. This represents a 40.23% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) is +0.01 at $110.15, with 4,760,255 shares traded. This represents a .22% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +1.65 at $34.16, with 4,350,900 shares traded. This represents a 30.31% increase from its 52 Week Low.



PG&E Corp (PCG) is -0.06 at $16.33, with 3,955,068 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PCG is in the "buy range".



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +2.37 at $143.40, with 2,103,924 shares traded. BABA's current last sale is 96.57% of the target price of $148.5.



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is -0.12 at $69.96, with 1,949,874 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.79. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.02 at $4.37, with 1,216,606 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 89.18% of the target price of $4.9.



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.16 at $9.49, with 921,131 shares traded. F's current last sale is 94.9% of the target price of $10.



Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) is -3.1906 at $37.70, with 872,184 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.16. HIMS's current last sale is 95.44% of the target price of $39.5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.