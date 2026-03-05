Pre-Market
NOK

Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 5, 2026 : NOK, BABA, STLA, NIO, CRCL, NVO

March 05, 2026 — 08:27 am EST

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -91.57 to 25,002.11. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 508,382,236 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.1497 at $8.00, with 1,670,850 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 110.35% of the target price of $7.25.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -3.2745 at $130.00, with 992,714 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Alibaba to Reorganize E-commerce Businesses to Boost Growth — Report

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) is +0.02 at $7.49, with 884,188 shares traded. STLA's current last sale is 87.6% of the target price of $8.55.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.0801 at $4.76, with 819,688 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/10/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.05 per share, which represents a -47 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (CRCL) is -0.37 at $104.90, with 689,016 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.22. CRCL's current last sale is 102.84% of the target price of $102.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is +0.1181 at $38.62, with 603,755 shares traded. NVO's current last sale is 85.82% of the target price of $45.

