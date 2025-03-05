Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 5, 2025 : CMRX, TSLL, SQQQ, NVDA, IBIT, SHV, NIO, F, QBTS, BBAI, STLA, IONQ

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 41.84 to 20,394.37. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 207,548,424 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Chimerix, Inc. (CMRX) is +3.445 at $8.41, with 49,934,164 shares traded.CMRX is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/6/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.26 per share, which represents a -20 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.15 at $11.68, with 11,273,770 shares traded. This represents a 136.44% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.13 at $33.68, with 5,929,974 shares traded. This represents a 28.48% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.82 at $116.81, with 5,765,509 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.87. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is +1.63 at $51.02, with 5,147,905 shares traded. This represents a 80.73% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) is +0.01 at $110.13, with 4,245,718 shares traded. This represents a .2% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.16 at $4.38, with 1,748,754 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 89.39% of the target price of $4.9.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.16 at $9.28, with 1,126,081 shares traded. F's current last sale is 92.8% of the target price of $10.



D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is unchanged at $5.32, with 1,107,117 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QBTS is in the "buy range".



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.09 at $4.80, with 971,501 shares traded.BBAI is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/6/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.05 per share, which represents a -14 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Stellantis N.V. (STLA) is +0.9501 at $12.75, with 787,182 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +0.2999 at $22.65, with 750,249 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IONQ is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.