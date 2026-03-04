Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 4, 2026 : TQQQ, IBIT, TSLL, ETHA, MSTX, SQQQ, CRCL, NVO, NOK, NIO, IONQ, GLW

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 154.9 to 24,874.98. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 152,668,010 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.75 at $48.85, with 10,209,915 shares traded. This represents a 179.14% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is +1.78 at $40.48, with 10,151,308 shares traded. This represents a 14.67% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.4802 at $14.44, with 9,038,492 shares traded. This represents a 129.57% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is +0.6314 at $15.56, with 6,073,479 shares traded. This represents a 41.6% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Defiance Daily Target 2x Long MSTR ETF (MSTX) is +0.3399 at $2.67, with 5,881,419 shares traded. This represents a 70.06% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -1.14 at $71.73, with 5,874,277 shares traded. This represents a 16.22% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Circle Internet Group, Inc. (CRCL) is +3.46 at $103.09, with 1,994,965 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.29. CRCL's current last sale is 105.19% of the target price of $98.



Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is +1.15 at $37.81, with 1,591,937 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.09 at $8.16, with 1,016,518 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 112.55% of the target price of $7.25.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.0492 at $4.64, with 888,382 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/10/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.05 per share, which represents a -47 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +0.77 at $37.82, with 808,896 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IONQ is in the "buy range".



Corning Incorporated (GLW) is +4.21 at $151.78, with 705,905 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GLW is in the "buy range".

