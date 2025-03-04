Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 4, 2025 : NVDA, TSLL, MASS, SQQQ, SHV, TQQQ, QBTS, BBAI, BABA, IONQ, NIO, ACHR

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -142.16 to 20,283.42. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 178,832,061 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -5.15 at $108.91, with 16,301,625 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.87.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -1.2688 at $11.40, with 15,539,676 shares traded. This represents a 130.79% increase from its 52 Week Low.



908 Devices Inc. (MASS) is +1.5 at $3.48, with 7,743,435 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for MASS is 7.645645; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +1.02 at $34.45, with 7,624,130 shares traded. This represents a 31.42% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) is +0.01 at $110.12, with 5,459,535 shares traded. This represents a .19% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -2.08 at $68.00, with 4,938,239 shares traded. This represents a 39.34% increase from its 52 Week Low.



D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is -0.64 at $4.26, with 2,804,651 shares traded.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is -0.3599 at $4.40, with 1,801,111 shares traded.BBAI is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/6/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.05 per share, which represents a -14 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -1.09 at $129.72, with 1,322,313 shares traded.



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is -1.85 at $21.26, with 1,310,885 shares traded.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.02 at $4.25, with 1,103,486 shares traded.



Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) is -0.38 at $7.50, with 967,429 shares traded.

