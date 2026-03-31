Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 31, 2026 : TQQQ, APLS, TSLL, SQQQ, IBIT, BP, NVDA, TE, NIO, BABA, BTI, BBAI

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 268.44 to 23,221.82. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 97,378,226 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.29 at $39.18, with 9,826,153 shares traded. This represents a 123.89% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS) is +23.36 at $40.45, with 8,570,973 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for APLS is 11.906329; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X ETF (TSLL) is +0.3 at $11.43, with 6,377,424 shares traded. This represents a 81.72% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -3.02 at $86.40, with 3,929,653 shares traded. This represents a 39.99% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is +0.16 at $37.84, with 3,088,742 shares traded. This represents a 7.2% increase from its 52 Week Low.



BP p.l.c. (BP) is +0.8 at $48.15, with 3,008,329 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +2.527 at $167.70, with 2,994,070 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2027. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.22. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



T1 Energy Inc. (TE) is -0.88 at $4.74, with 2,075,278 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TE is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.065 at $5.58, with 955,794 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 85.11% of the target price of $6.55.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -0.08 at $121.90, with 823,599 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) is +0.59 at $58.85, with 617,194 shares traded. BTI's current last sale is 88.5% of the target price of $66.5.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.09 at $3.13, with 612,773 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 62.6% of the target price of $5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.