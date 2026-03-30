Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 30, 2026 : NIO, NOK, EVTL, STLA, IONQ, CRCL

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 190.77 to 23,323.54. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 87,994,407 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.1799 at $5.49, with 1,285,942 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 83.82% of the target price of $6.55.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.11 at $8.09, with 627,214 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 104.66% of the target price of $7.73.



Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL) is +0.2812 at $2.34, with 625,097 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Stellantis N.V. (STLA) is +0.13 at $6.84, with 565,377 shares traded. STLA's current last sale is 79.63% of the target price of $8.59.



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +0.52 at $28.03, with 526,164 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IONQ is in the "buy range".



Circle Internet Group, Inc. (CRCL) is +3.296 at $96.96, with 504,841 shares traded. CRCL's current last sale is 88.95% of the target price of $109.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.