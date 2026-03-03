Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 3, 2026 : TQQQ, SQQQ, TSLL, IBIT, NVDA, ETHA, NVO, NOK, VG, PPL, NIO, OXY

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -524.74 to 24,467.86. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 151,741,415 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -2.99 at $46.71, with 14,445,427 shares traded. This represents a 166.91% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +4.25 at $74.84, with 8,688,288 shares traded. This represents a 21.26% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.66 at $14.08, with 7,526,217 shares traded. This represents a 123.85% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is -1.145 at $38.05, with 6,280,099 shares traded. This represents a 7.79% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -4.6822 at $177.80, with 5,764,443 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.67. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is -0.58 at $14.79, with 3,782,587 shares traded. This represents a 34.58% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is -1.21 at $36.55, with 3,071,151 shares traded. NVO's current last sale is 67.69% of the target price of $54.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.38 at $7.88, with 2,590,917 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Venture Global, Inc. (VG) is +1.62 at $13.00, with 2,013,075 shares traded. VG's current last sale is 118.18% of the target price of $11.



PPL Corporation (PPL) is unchanged at $38.73, with 1,951,713 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PPL is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.1399 at $4.58, with 1,699,488 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/10/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.07 per share, which represents a -47 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is +1.24 at $55.45, with 1,346,110 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

