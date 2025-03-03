Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 3, 2025 : TSLL, IBIT, NVDA, INTC, SQQQ, TSLA, NIO, BBAI, F, UNH, IONQ, QBTS

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 124.41 to 21,008.82. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 126,799,415 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.81 at $14.26, with 13,792,675 shares traded.



iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is +4.95 at $52.85, with 7,599,170 shares traded.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.64 at $124.28, with 5,942,601 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +1.4 at $25.13, with 5,054,023 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 114.23% of the target price of $22.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.66 at $30.74, with 4,526,963 shares traded.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +9.255 at $302.24, with 3,757,119 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 75.56% of the target price of $400.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.0801 at $4.55, with 3,637,247 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/4/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.42 per share, which represents a -45 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.46 at $5.62, with 1,506,829 shares traded.BBAI is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/6/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.05 per share, which represents a -14 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.16 at $9.71, with 1,241,903 shares traded. F's current last sale is 97.1% of the target price of $10.



UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) is -0.56 at $474.40, with 1,147,500 shares traded. UNH's current last sale is 74.01% of the target price of $641.



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +1.06 at $25.63, with 913,909 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IONQ is in the "buy range".



D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is +0.18 at $5.66, with 862,073 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QBTS is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.