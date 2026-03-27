Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 27, 2026 : TQQQ, TSLL, IBIT, OKUR, ETHA, SQQQ, LAR, U, SNAP, NOK, NIO, IONQ

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -150.28 to 23,436.71. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 97,657,664 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.74 at $40.49, with 9,484,281 shares traded. This represents a 131.37% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X ETF (TSLL) is -0.16 at $12.09, with 6,547,620 shares traded. This represents a 92.21% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is -1.12 at $37.70, with 6,476,383 shares traded. This represents a 6.8% increase from its 52 Week Low.



OnKure Therapeutics, Inc. (OKUR) is -0.44 at $4.15, with 3,653,160 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for OKUR is in the "buy range".



iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is -0.4687 at $14.99, with 3,602,789 shares traded. This represents a 36.41% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +1.51 at $84.01, with 3,481,323 shares traded. This represents a 36.11% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Lithium Argentina AG (LAR) is -0.52 at $6.35, with 1,166,499 shares traded.



Unity Software Inc. (U) is +2.5 at $19.63, with 1,060,826 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for U is in the "buy range".



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -0.05 at $3.96, with 995,065 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.3301 at $7.95, with 688,649 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 102.84% of the target price of $7.73.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.0196 at $5.58, with 662,925 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 85.18% of the target price of $6.55.



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is -0.22 at $29.62, with 578,155 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IONQ is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.