Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 26, 2026 : OLPX, TQQQ, TSLL, SQQQ, WVE, GLND, AMRZ, NOK, NVO, DXYZ, NIO, TS

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -268.26 to 23,894.72. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 93,287,179 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (OLPX) is +0.679 at $2.01, with 13,339,100 shares traded. OLPX's current last sale is 107.15% of the target price of $1.875.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -1.29 at $43.10, with 7,409,142 shares traded. This represents a 146.29% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X ETF (TSLL) is -0.32 at $12.86, with 4,781,989 shares traded. This represents a 104.45% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +2.32 at $79.28, with 3,937,279 shares traded. This represents a 28.45% increase from its 52 Week Low.



WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) is -6.69 at $5.61, with 3,154,946 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WVE is in the "buy range".



Greenland Energy Company (GLND) is unchanged at $22.85, with 2,872,597 shares traded.



Amrize Ltd (AMRZ) is -0.76 at $55.36, with 1,355,768 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMRZ is in the "buy range".



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.06 at $8.47, with 939,026 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 109.57% of the target price of $7.73.



Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is -0.42 at $35.91, with 748,405 shares traded. NVO's current last sale is 79.8% of the target price of $45.



Destiny Tech100 Inc. (DXYZ) is +2.3447 at $32.92, with 729,813 shares traded.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.06 at $5.72, with 700,553 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 87.33% of the target price of $6.55.



Tenaris S.A. (TS) is +0.2 at $57.38, with 635,467 shares traded. TS's current last sale is 114.76% of the target price of $50.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.