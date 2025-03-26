Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 26, 2025 : TSLL, SHV, NVDA, GME, TSLA, SQQQ, TQQQ, AMCR, CHWY, BBAI, QBTS, IONQ

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -40.56 to 20,247.27. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 77,192,472 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.2888 at $11.56, with 11,119,606 shares traded. This represents a 134.03% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) is +0.01 at $110.40, with 4,500,386 shares traded. This represents a .45% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -1.94 at $118.75, with 4,207,243 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.87. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



GameStop Corporation (GME) is +3.1415 at $28.54, with 3,628,956 shares traded. GME's current last sale is 285.42% of the target price of $10.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -3.63 at $284.51, with 2,616,463 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 76.58% of the target price of $371.5.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.1323 at $33.17, with 1,648,952 shares traded. This represents a 26.53% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.2623 at $66.85, with 1,567,521 shares traded. This represents a 36.99% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Amcor plc (AMCR) is +0.06 at $9.50, with 1,241,246 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMCR is in the "buy range".



Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) is +1.79 at $35.40, with 787,801 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.03. Smarter Analyst Reports: Chewy Posts Wider-Than-Expected Q3 Loss; Shares Fall



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is -0.0499 at $3.46, with 485,360 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 57.67% of the target price of $6.



D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is -0.05 at $8.73, with 428,628 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QBTS is in the "buy range".



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +0.42 at $25.97, with 382,299 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IONQ is in the "buy range".

