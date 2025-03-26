News & Insights

Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 26, 2025 : TSLL, SHV, NVDA, GME, TSLA, SQQQ, TQQQ, AMCR, CHWY, BBAI, QBTS, IONQ

March 26, 2025 — 08:29 am EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -40.56 to 20,247.27. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 77,192,472 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.2888 at $11.56, with 11,119,606 shares traded. This represents a 134.03% increase from its 52 Week Low.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) is +0.01 at $110.40, with 4,500,386 shares traded. This represents a .45% increase from its 52 Week Low.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -1.94 at $118.75, with 4,207,243 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.87. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

GameStop Corporation (GME) is +3.1415 at $28.54, with 3,628,956 shares traded. GME's current last sale is 285.42% of the target price of $10.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -3.63 at $284.51, with 2,616,463 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 76.58% of the target price of $371.5.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.1323 at $33.17, with 1,648,952 shares traded. This represents a 26.53% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.2623 at $66.85, with 1,567,521 shares traded. This represents a 36.99% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Amcor plc (AMCR) is +0.06 at $9.50, with 1,241,246 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMCR is in the "buy range".

Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) is +1.79 at $35.40, with 787,801 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.03. Smarter Analyst Reports: Chewy Posts Wider-Than-Expected Q3 Loss; Shares Fall

BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is -0.0499 at $3.46, with 485,360 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 57.67% of the target price of $6.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is -0.05 at $8.73, with 428,628 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QBTS is in the "buy range".

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +0.42 at $25.97, with 382,299 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IONQ is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

