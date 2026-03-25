Pre-Market
DXYZ

Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 25, 2026 : DXYZ, BABA, CRCL, CHWY, NVO, NIO

March 25, 2026 — 08:27 am EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 227 to 24,229.45. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 120,195,064 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Destiny Tech100 Inc. (DXYZ) is +7.26 at $33.78, with 1,961,236 shares traded.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +4.22 at $129.70, with 1,593,083 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (CRCL) is +3.03 at $104.20, with 1,485,567 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.22. CRCL's current last sale is 95.6% of the target price of $109.

Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) is +1.8 at $25.25, with 984,310 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Chewy Posts Wider-Than-Expected Q3 Loss; Shares Fall

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is +0.11 at $37.00, with 880,577 shares traded. NVO's current last sale is 82.22% of the target price of $45.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.1498 at $5.88, with 789,524 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 89.77% of the target price of $6.55.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
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Stocks mentioned

DXYZ
BABA
CRCL
CHWY
NVO
NI

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