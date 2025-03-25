News & Insights

Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 25, 2025 : TSLL, TSLA, KBSX, NVDA, BBAI, TQQQ, SQQQ, BABA, ARES, QBTS, NIO, OKLO

March 25, 2025 — 08:29 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 49.32 to 20,229.76. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 100,582,178 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.3745 at $11.45, with 29,796,805 shares traded. This represents a 131.78% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +4.5579 at $282.95, with 7,045,020 shares traded.

FST Corp. (KBSX) is +0.8398 at $3.10, with 3,602,116 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.76 at $120.65, with 3,316,549 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.87.

BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.2499 at $3.79, with 2,596,224 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.5399 at $66.67, with 2,575,045 shares traded. This represents a 36.62% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.2803 at $33.85, with 2,499,250 shares traded. This represents a 29.13% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -2.1 at $132.38, with 1,811,133 shares traded.

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) is -2.25 at $151.50, with 1,215,676 shares traded.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is -0.12 at $8.60, with 1,079,283 shares traded.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.0399 at $4.34, with 961,499 shares traded.

Oklo Inc. (OKLO) is -2.11 at $28.80, with 819,448 shares traded.

