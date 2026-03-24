Pre-Market
KPTI

Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 24, 2026 : KPTI, TQQQ, BP, TSLL, SMCI, SQQQ, IBIT, JHG, NVO, NIO, RDW, SUNB

March 24, 2026 — 08:28 am EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -96.82 to 24,091.77. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 112,228,451 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) is -0.105 at $6.56, with 8,846,861 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KPTI is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.14 at $44.43, with 7,067,539 shares traded. This represents a 153.89% increase from its 52 Week Low.

BP p.l.c. (BP) is +0.49 at $44.06, with 6,029,151 shares traded. BP's current last sale is 112.97% of the target price of $39.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X ETF (TSLL) is -0.0708 at $12.78, with 4,842,297 shares traded. This represents a 103.18% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) is +0.1169 at $21.70, with 4,385,650 shares traded. SMCI's current last sale is 55.63% of the target price of $39.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.28 at $77.76, with 3,624,436 shares traded. This represents a 25.99% increase from its 52 Week Low.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is +0.24 at $40.29, with 2,287,796 shares traded. This represents a 14.14% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) is +1.46 at $52.20, with 799,553 shares traded. JHG's current last sale is 106.53% of the target price of $49.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is +0.2201 at $37.04, with 720,199 shares traded. NVO's current last sale is 82.31% of the target price of $45.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.03 at $5.79, with 575,747 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 88.4% of the target price of $6.55.

Redwire Corporation (RDW) is +0.17 at $9.55, with 529,295 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RDW is in the "buy range".

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. (SUNB) is -0.81 at $66.32, with 494,106 shares traded. SUNB's current last sale is 79.9% of the target price of $83.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

KPTI
TQQQ
BP
TSLL
SMCI
SQQQ
IBIT
JHG
NVO
NIO
RDW
SUN

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