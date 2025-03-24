News & Insights

Pre-Market
TSLL

Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 24, 2025 : TSLL, PLYA, SONY, MUFG, NVDA, TSLA, TQQQ, SQQQ, QBTS, NIO, DNB, BBAI

March 24, 2025 — 08:29 am EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 287.47 to 20,041.44. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 192,575,218 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.71 at $9.75, with 18,417,537 shares traded.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) is -0.02 at $13.31, with 10,500,800 shares traded. PLYA's current last sale is 100.45% of the target price of $13.25.

Sony Group Corporation (SONY) is +0.1175 at $25.35, with 10,060,228 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SONY is in the "buy range".

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) is -0.2 at $14.78, with 9,187,292 shares traded. MUFG's current last sale is 104.82% of the target price of $14.1.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +2.35 at $120.05, with 4,714,973 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +10.06 at $258.77, with 3,759,346 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 69.66% of the target price of $371.5.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +2.9 at $65.08, with 3,611,720 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -1.67 at $34.73, with 3,314,049 shares traded.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is +0.5099 at $8.87, with 2,382,397 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QBTS is in the "buy range".

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.05 at $4.45, with 1,759,845 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 91.75% of the target price of $4.85.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (DNB) is +0.3 at $9.03, with 1,386,265 shares traded. DNB's current last sale is 78.52% of the target price of $11.5.

BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.12 at $3.09, with 906,246 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 51.5% of the target price of $6.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

TSLL
PLYA
SONY
MUFG
NVDA
TSLA
TQQQ
SQQQ
QBTS
NIO
DNB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.