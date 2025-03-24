Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 24, 2025 : TSLL, PLYA, SONY, MUFG, NVDA, TSLA, TQQQ, SQQQ, QBTS, NIO, DNB, BBAI

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 287.47 to 20,041.44. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 192,575,218 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.71 at $9.75, with 18,417,537 shares traded.



Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) is -0.02 at $13.31, with 10,500,800 shares traded. PLYA's current last sale is 100.45% of the target price of $13.25.



Sony Group Corporation (SONY) is +0.1175 at $25.35, with 10,060,228 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SONY is in the "buy range".



Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) is -0.2 at $14.78, with 9,187,292 shares traded. MUFG's current last sale is 104.82% of the target price of $14.1.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +2.35 at $120.05, with 4,714,973 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +10.06 at $258.77, with 3,759,346 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 69.66% of the target price of $371.5.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +2.9 at $65.08, with 3,611,720 shares traded.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -1.67 at $34.73, with 3,314,049 shares traded.



D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is +0.5099 at $8.87, with 2,382,397 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QBTS is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.05 at $4.45, with 1,759,845 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 91.75% of the target price of $4.85.



Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (DNB) is +0.3 at $9.03, with 1,386,265 shares traded. DNB's current last sale is 78.52% of the target price of $11.5.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.12 at $3.09, with 906,246 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 51.5% of the target price of $6.

