Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 23, 2026 : TQQQ, TSLL, SQQQ, NVDA, ETHA, IBIT, BP, VG, NIO, OXY, NVO, STLA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 433.1 to 24,331.25. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 217,023,046 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +2.12 at $45.20, with 23,618,398 shares traded. This represents a 158.29% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X ETF (TSLL) is +0.0598 at $12.18, with 19,352,566 shares traded. This represents a 93.64% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -3.96 at $76.29, with 11,239,718 shares traded. This represents a 23.61% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +3.8 at $176.50, with 9,488,230 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.68. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is -0.065 at $16.04, with 7,268,071 shares traded. This represents a 45.91% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is +0.1003 at $39.87, with 7,149,443 shares traded. This represents a 12.95% increase from its 52 Week Low.



BP p.l.c. (BP) is -1.23 at $43.55, with 5,567,600 shares traded. BP's current last sale is 111.67% of the target price of $39.



Venture Global, Inc. (VG) is -0.64 at $15.17, with 3,487,966 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.25. VG's current last sale is 126.42% of the target price of $12.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.175 at $5.61, with 2,943,318 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 85.57% of the target price of $6.55.



Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is -2.2417 at $58.47, with 2,240,924 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.37. OXY's current last sale is 105.35% of the target price of $55.5.



Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is +0.11 at $36.64, with 1,781,837 shares traded. NVO's current last sale is 81.42% of the target price of $45.



Stellantis N.V. (STLA) is +0.15 at $6.48, with 1,459,605 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.