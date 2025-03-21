Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 21, 2025 : MUFG, ALUR, SONY, TSLL, NIO, SQQQ, NVDA, QBTS, TQQQ, TSLA, NKE, MU

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -140.77 to 19,536.84. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 152,335,376 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) is +0.38 at $14.71, with 39,440,910 shares traded. MUFG's current last sale is 104.33% of the target price of $14.1.



Allurion Technologies, Inc. (ALUR) is +1.47 at $3.75, with 22,177,027 shares traded.ALUR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/26/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -5 per share, which represents a -1,575 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Sony Group Corporation (SONY) is +0.36 at $25.25, with 18,582,724 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SONY is in the "buy range".



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.07 at $8.23, with 10,300,462 shares traded. This represents a 66.6% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.2 at $4.51, with 8,966,625 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 92.04% of the target price of $4.9.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.51 at $37.26, with 3,111,918 shares traded. This represents a 42.13% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.88 at $117.65, with 2,912,187 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.87. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is -0.62 at $8.07, with 2,651,390 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QBTS is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.8 at $60.80, with 2,315,976 shares traded. This represents a 24.59% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +0.96 at $237.22, with 2,016,218 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 63.85% of the target price of $371.5.



Nike, Inc. (NKE) is -5.1368 at $66.72, with 1,917,679 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending May 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.28. NKE's current last sale is 81.37% of the target price of $82.



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is -3.55 at $99.45, with 1,895,216 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MU is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.