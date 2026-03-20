Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 20, 2026 : SMCI, TQQQ, SMCL, TSLL, SMCX, SQQQ, NVO, PL, BABA, XPEV, STLA, BBVA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -111.07 to 24,244.21. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 98,299,246 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) is -7.58 at $23.21, with 21,757,834 shares traded. SMCI's current last sale is 58.03% of the target price of $40.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.45 at $45.24, with 7,670,675 shares traded. This represents a 158.51% increase from its 52 Week Low.



GraniteShares 2x Long SMCI Daily ETF (SMCL) is -2.11 at $2.19, with 5,746,964 shares traded. This represents a -45.25% decrease from its 52 Week Low.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X ETF (TSLL) is -0.08 at $12.89, with 5,060,856 shares traded. This represents a 104.93% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Defiance Daily Target 2X Long SMCI ETF (SMCX) is -10.5976 at $11.09, with 3,858,437 shares traded. This represents a -44.33% decrease from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.8 at $76.71, with 3,796,751 shares traded. This represents a 24.29% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is -0.84 at $36.24, with 3,358,377 shares traded. NVO's current last sale is 80.53% of the target price of $45.



Planet Labs PBC (PL) is +5.21 at $32.17, with 1,442,259 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PL is in the "buy range".



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +0.42 at $125.32, with 1,154,829 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is -0.66 at $18.49, with 1,077,351 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: XPeng Reveals Innovative Products with Future Prospects



Stellantis N.V. (STLA) is -0.02 at $6.48, with 810,685 shares traded. STLA's current last sale is 75.44% of the target price of $8.59.



Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) is +0.13 at $21.07, with 710,930 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BBVA is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.