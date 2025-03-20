Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 20, 2025 : TSLL, NVDA, TQQQ, SMST, TSLA, SQQQ

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -83.52 to 19,653.14. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 114,338,505 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.2188 at $7.92, with 26,393,768 shares traded. This represents a 60.35% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.27 at $117.25, with 6,273,741 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.87. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -1.15 at $61.09, with 6,105,854 shares traded. This represents a 25.18% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Defiance Daily Target 2x Short MSTR ETF (SMST) is unchanged at $4.00, with 5,579,653 shares traded. This represents a 15.27% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -3.21 at $232.65, with 4,566,810 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 61.79% of the target price of $376.5.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.65 at $37.05, with 4,505,744 shares traded. This represents a 41.33% increase from its 52 Week Low.

