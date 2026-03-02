Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 2, 2026 : AES, HKD, OXY, KOS, VG, XOM

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -324.38 to 24,635.66. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 153,993,022 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



The AES Corporation (AES) is -2.82 at $14.46, with 3,693,598 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) is +0.36 at $2.11, with 2,441,733 shares traded.



Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is +3.79 at $56.87, with 2,297,295 shares traded. OXY's current last sale is 113.74% of the target price of $50.



Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) is +0.23 at $2.56, with 1,741,529 shares traded. KOS's current last sale is 128% of the target price of $2.



Venture Global, Inc. (VG) is +1.87 at $11.56, with 1,585,690 shares traded. VG's current last sale is 105.09% of the target price of $11.



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is +6.7141 at $159.21, with 1,576,100 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.6. XOM's current last sale is 109.8% of the target price of $145.

