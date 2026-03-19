Pre-Market
TQQQ

Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 19, 2026 : TQQQ, BP, SQQQ, TSLL, IBIT, MU, DLTH, BABA, NVO, VG, CUK, NIO

March 19, 2026 — 08:28 am EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -163.43 to 24,261.66. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 91,885,832 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.99 at $45.11, with 8,890,390 shares traded. This represents a 157.77% increase from its 52 Week Low.

BP p.l.c. (BP) is +0.83 at $45.44, with 5,558,173 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +1.7 at $76.91, with 5,058,803 shares traded. This represents a 24.61% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X ETF (TSLL) is -0.36 at $13.50, with 4,178,654 shares traded. This represents a 114.63% increase from its 52 Week Low.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is -0.84 at $39.42, with 3,419,347 shares traded. This represents a 11.67% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is -26.63 at $435.10, with 3,391,403 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MU is in the "buy range".

Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) is +0.4288 at $2.60, with 3,388,553 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for DLTH is 11.781154; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -6.58 at $127.85, with 3,047,752 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Alibaba to Reorganize E-commerce Businesses to Boost Growth — Report

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is -1.12 at $36.33, with 2,888,278 shares traded. NVO's current last sale is 80.73% of the target price of $45.

Venture Global, Inc. (VG) is +1.21 at $16.06, with 2,665,268 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.25. VG's current last sale is 133.83% of the target price of $12.

Carnival Corporation (CUK) is -0.1299 at $24.01, with 1,296,588 shares traded.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.01 at $5.81, with 1,189,065 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 88.7% of the target price of $6.55.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
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Stocks mentioned

TQQQ
BP
SQQQ
TSLL
IBIT
MU
DLTH
BABA
NVO
VG
CUK
NI

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