Pre-Market
BDTX

Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 19, 2025 : BDTX, TSLL, SHV, NVDA, TSLA, INTC, QBTS, NIO, BBAI, BABA, IONQ, PFE

March 19, 2025 — 08:28 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 63.08 to 19,546.44. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 85,515,132 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (BDTX) is +0.75 at $2.43, with 17,874,342 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.25. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for BDTX is 17.550886; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.4 at $7.87, with 14,687,409 shares traded. This represents a 59.31% increase from its 52 Week Low.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) is +0.02 at $110.32, with 5,662,391 shares traded. This represents a .37% increase from its 52 Week Low.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +1.14 at $116.57, with 4,800,670 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.87. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +6.29 at $231.60, with 3,282,264 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 61.51% of the target price of $376.5.

Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.68 at $25.24, with 2,434,610 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 109.74% of the target price of $23.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is -0.06 at $10.74, with 1,528,244 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QBTS is in the "buy range".

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.07 at $5.26, with 1,420,528 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/21/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.42 per share, which represents a -45 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.0499 at $3.02, with 761,662 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 50.33% of the target price of $6.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +3.45 at $146.19, with 695,359 shares traded. BABA's current last sale is 98.44% of the target price of $148.5.

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +0.46 at $23.14, with 603,255 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IONQ is in the "buy range".

Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.0299 at $26.34, with 483,258 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 87.8% of the target price of $30.

