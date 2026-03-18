Pre-Market
IBIT

Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 18, 2026 : IBIT, TQQQ, SQQQ, PDYN, ETHA, MSTX, NVO, BABA, CRCL, NIO, M, NOK

March 18, 2026 — 08:29 am EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -49.47 to 24,730.95. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 96,004,831 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is -0.98 at $41.29, with 5,229,637 shares traded. This represents a 16.97% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.12 at $48.28, with 5,206,728 shares traded. This represents a 175.89% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.19 at $71.96, with 4,245,453 shares traded. This represents a 16.59% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Palladyne AI Corp. (PDYN) is +0.97 at $7.74, with 4,207,720 shares traded. PDYN's current last sale is 70.36% of the target price of $11.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is -0.44 at $17.10, with 3,784,915 shares traded. This represents a 55.6% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Defiance Daily Target 2x Long MSTR ETF (MSTX) is -0.1203 at $2.78, with 3,574,884 shares traded. This represents a 77.05% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is -0.84 at $37.59, with 2,632,754 shares traded. NVO's current last sale is 83.53% of the target price of $45.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +3.41 at $139.98, with 1,192,997 shares traded.BABA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/19/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.73 per share, which represents a 277 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (CRCL) is -1.1542 at $131.16, with 894,363 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.22. CRCL's current last sale is 119.78% of the target price of $109.5.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.03 at $5.99, with 851,338 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 91.45% of the target price of $6.55.

Macy's Inc (M) is +1.32 at $18.24, with 840,030 shares traded. M's current last sale is 82.91% of the target price of $22.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.1087 at $8.66, with 770,883 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 112.01% of the target price of $7.73.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
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Stocks mentioned

IBIT
TQQQ
SQQQ
PDYN
MSTX
NVO
BABA
CRCL
NIO
M

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