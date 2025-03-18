Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 18, 2025 : TSLL, QBTS, NIO, SHV, BBAI, NVDA, TSLA, SQQQ, TQQQ, XPEV, IONQ, BEKE

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -95.21 to 19,717.03. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 127,260,167 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.4702 at $7.87, with 12,211,635 shares traded. This represents a 59.31% increase from its 52 Week Low.



D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is -1.3088 at $9.87, with 10,960,601 shares traded.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.21 at $5.24, with 5,728,402 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/21/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.42 per share, which represents a -45 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) is unchanged at $110.29, with 5,269,643 shares traded. This represents a .35% increase from its 52 Week Low.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is -0.29 at $3.20, with 4,672,147 shares traded.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.49 at $119.04, with 4,352,496 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.87.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -6.96 at $231.05, with 3,212,048 shares traded.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.43 at $36.45, with 3,107,184 shares traded. This represents a 39.04% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.7397 at $62.35, with 2,379,819 shares traded. This represents a 27.77% increase from its 52 Week Low.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is -0.21 at $24.35, with 1,169,409 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: XPeng Reveals Innovative Products with Future Prospects



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is -1.07 at $23.86, with 1,090,230 shares traded.



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is -0.71 at $24.38, with 813,641 shares traded.

