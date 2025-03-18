News & Insights

Pre-Market
TSLL

Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 18, 2025 : TSLL, QBTS, NIO, SHV, BBAI, NVDA, TSLA, SQQQ, TQQQ, XPEV, IONQ, BEKE

March 18, 2025 — 08:29 am EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -95.21 to 19,717.03. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 127,260,167 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.4702 at $7.87, with 12,211,635 shares traded. This represents a 59.31% increase from its 52 Week Low.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is -1.3088 at $9.87, with 10,960,601 shares traded.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.21 at $5.24, with 5,728,402 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/21/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.42 per share, which represents a -45 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) is unchanged at $110.29, with 5,269,643 shares traded. This represents a .35% increase from its 52 Week Low.

BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is -0.29 at $3.20, with 4,672,147 shares traded.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.49 at $119.04, with 4,352,496 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.87.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -6.96 at $231.05, with 3,212,048 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.43 at $36.45, with 3,107,184 shares traded. This represents a 39.04% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.7397 at $62.35, with 2,379,819 shares traded. This represents a 27.77% increase from its 52 Week Low.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is -0.21 at $24.35, with 1,169,409 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: XPeng Reveals Innovative Products with Future Prospects

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is -1.07 at $23.86, with 1,090,230 shares traded.

KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is -0.71 at $24.38, with 813,641 shares traded.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

TSLL
QBTS
NIO
SHV
BBAI
NVDA
TSLA
SQQQ
TQQQ
XPEV
IONQ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.